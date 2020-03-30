61-Y-O driver dies in Upper Mazaruni River

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 61-year-old High Van Lewin, a diver of Camp Kayuka Ideal Road, Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke Linden Highway.

The incident occurred at around 11:15hrs on Sunday at Miparu Backdam, Upper Mazaruni River.

The victim was under water in the river operating from a dredge.

Other workers eventually noticed that the man was not responding.

As a result, a colleague went under water to investigate. Lewin was found with his head stuck to the mud bed. He was removed and taken to the nearest health centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.