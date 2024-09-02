61-Y-O businessman shot dead during foiled home invasion

A 61-year-old businessman of Adventure, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) was during the wee hours of today shot dead during an attempted home invasion.

Dead is Ghantaj (only name).

Ghantaj and his 47-year-old wife and their adult daughter lived in the upper flat of a two-storey building; the bottom flat was being rented out as a Chinese Restaurant.

The wife told investigators that she and her husband were awakened by a noise, which resulted in the businessman venturing into the hallway of the house while she stayed in bed.

The woman said she later heard four gunshots and then someone shouting “thief” and as such, she rushed outside to investigate.

However, the woman found her husband, in the washroom area, lying in a pool of blood, with a wound to his chest.

The man was rushed to the Suddie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, INews understands that the investigations so far revealed that the businessman was shot through the louvers window in the washroom area.

It is suspected that the perpetrator was standing outside and that he and his accomplices (if any) had failed to gain entry into the home.

