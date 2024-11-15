600 Lindeners to get land at New Wismar Housing Development

The first set of residents at the New Wismar Housing Development in Region Ten were allocated their house lots moments ago at the Christianburg Community Centre Ground.

This allocation is part of the ongoing ‘Dream Realised’ Housing Drive by the Ministry of Housing and Water and the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), with the goal of allocating 600 house lots by the end of the day.

The new housing scheme will include necessary infrastructure, schools, recreational and health facilities, and access to basic utilities.

The Housing Drive is being led by the Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, and Minister within the Ministry, Susan Rodrigues. Also present are Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bishram Kuppen, CH&PA Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sherwyn Greaves, Regional Executive Officer (REO) for Region Ten, Mr. Dwight John, and other officials.

