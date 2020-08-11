600 households in North Pakaraima receive Covid-19 relief

Six hundred (600) households in communities in the North Pakaraima, Region 8, will benefit from food hampers as part of Government’s effort to provide relief to hinterland communities affected by the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The items were officially handed over to the Village Councils today, by Ministers of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall along with Civil Defence Commission (CDC) Director-General Lieutenant-Colonel Kester Craig and his Deputy Major Loring Benons.

The village of Kurukubaru was the first stop, where 300 hampers delivered to be shared between that village (150), Itabac (75) and Kanapang (75).

The team then travelled across to Paramakatoi where another 300 hampers were delivered with that community receiving 150, and Tuseneng and Bamboo Creek, 75 each.