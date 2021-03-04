60 years jail for Haslington man who murdered brother-in-law

Les Charles Critchlow, 65, of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD), who was found guilty of murdering his brother-in-law Terrence Adams back in 2016, was today sentenced to 60 years in jail for the crime.

The man was early last month found guilty of the crime by a 12-member jury. The trial was conducted before Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara High Court.

The defence team was led by Attorney-at-Law Rachael Bakker while the State was represented by Tiffini Lyken.

The trial had commenced in October 2020, before Justice Priya Sewnarine Beharry where the man pleaded not guilty to the accusation which stated that on May 12, 2016, he murdered Terrence Adams also called “Sleepy” and “Uncle Terry”, 56, of North Haslington, East Coast Demerara.

Adams was reportedly stabbed to death during an argument with Critchlow. At the time of the stabbing incident, Adams operated a small rum shop at his residence.