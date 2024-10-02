60-Y-O woman dies after LBI accident

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Relative to a report of a ‘Serious Accident’ which occurred at about 06:00 hrs on Sunday (29th September 2024) on the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara, one of the accident victims, 60-year-old Salima Heeralal, succumbed to her injuries a day later (Monday).

The accident involved motor car #PAE 672, driven by Marshall Allicock, a 21-year-old from Earls Court, LBI; and motor car #PAH 5148, owned by Trans Guyana Airway Limited and driven by Prakash Heeralal, a 58-year-old from Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, and occupant Salima Heeralal, age 60 years.

Inquiries disclosed that motor car PAH 5148 was proceeding west along the southern driving lane of the La Bonne Intention Railway Embankment, whilst motor car PAE 672 was proceeding south out of the LBI access road.

The driver of PAE 672 failed to stop his vehicle when approaching the intersection, colliding with the right-side centre of motor car PAH 5148, causing the vehicle to collide with a bridge on the southern side of the road.

As a result, the driver and occupant of motor car PAH 5148 were taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, where they were seen and examined by a Doctor on duty, who admitted both of them.

The other driver for PAE 672 was taken to a private city hospital by a family member, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and admitted as a patient for observation.

On Monday 30th, September 2024, at about 08:00hrs, a Police rank visited the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit to check on the accident victims and was informed that 60-year-old Salima Heeralal succumbed to her injuries at about 02:40 hrs that day while receiving treatment.

Prakash Heeralall has since been discharged, while the driver of PAE 672, Marshal Allicock, remains hospitalised. Investigations are ongoing.

