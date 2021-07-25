60 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that as of July 24, 2021, four more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 527.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Male 64 Demerara-Mahaica July 23 Female 57 Demerara-Mahaica July 23 Male 86 East Berbice – Corentyne July 23 Female 76 Pomeroon – Supernaam July 23

Meanwhile, some 60 new COVID-19 infections were detected over the past 24 hours.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 22,150.

Of these, however, only 1041 are currently active cases. This includes 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1030 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also three persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 20,582 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.