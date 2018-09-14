6-year-old killed in Ogle accident, sister, 17 critical

A six-year-old boy lost his life on Thursday night after he was struck and killed on the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) while being towed by his sister on a cycle.

The accident occurred at around 18:30h in the vicinity of the Ogle Gas Station while the deceased, 6-year-old Sunil Sooknandan was being towed on a bicycle by his 17-year-old sister, Denesha Sooknandan.

INews was informed that motorcar, PKK 4834, which was being driven by 56-year-old, Cheryl Noel was proceeding west along the northern drive lane on the southern carriageway of the Ogle Public Road, reportedly at a normal speed.

However, the elder Sooknandan reportedly rode across the road from north to south in front of the car when she and her brother were struck.

The two victims were quickly picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where the lad succumbed to his injuries.

His sister is presently a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a critical condition.

An investigation is in progress.