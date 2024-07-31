6-Y-O girl shot to head discharged from GPHC after two life-saving surgeries

See full statement from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC):

Georgetown, 31/07/2024 – The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is pleased to announce the successful surgical treatment and discharge of a six-year-old female patient who sustained a critical gunshot wound to her head on June 16, 2024. The warhead penetrated the left temporal region and became lodged in the right temporal-parietal region of the brain. Two life-saving surgeries were performed by our Chief Neurosurgeon, Dr. Amarnauth Dukhi, with the invaluable support of his neurosurgery team, along with the nurses, ICU, HDU, and Pediatrics Unit.

The young patient was admitted to GPHC on June 16, 2024, in critical condition following a tragic incident in which she was shot in the head. Immediate surgical intervention was required, and an initial surgery to stop the bleeding was performed, a crucial step in stabilizing the child’s condition. Three days later, on June 19, 2024, Dr. Dukhi and his team successfully performed a second surgery to remove the warhead lodged in her brain.

The complexity of these surgeries and the initial prognosis highlighted the grave nature of the situation. Despite the seemingly low chances of survival associated with gunshot injuries to the head, the meticulous care and expertise of Dr. Dukhi and his team ensured the successful outcome of both procedures. The child was eventually discharged by the neurosurgery team on July 18, 2024, and continued to receive care in our Pediatrics High Dependency Unit (HDU) and Paediatric Ward for further optimization of her condition.

Today, July 30, 2024, we are delighted to report that the young patient has been discharged and is now back at home, on the path to a full recovery. This outcome underscores the critical role of advanced medical care in our Neurosurgery Department and the unwavering commitment of GPHC’s staff to saving lives, even in the most challenging circumstances.

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation remains dedicated to advancing medical care and providing exceptional services to the people of Guyana. We extend our heartfelt thanks and commendation to the Neurosurgery team for their excellent work and dedication to neurosurgical care nationally, and to the medical staff, the patient’s family, and all those who supported this incredible journey to recovery for this six-year-old child.

