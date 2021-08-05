6-Y-O boy found dead in reservoir at Tiger Creek Backdam

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of six-year-old Travis Dwayne Jacobis called “Junior”, whose body was found floating in a reservoir at Tiger Creek Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

The discovery was made at around 12:30hrs on Wednesday.

Jacobis, a resident of Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden, was at a mining camp with his grandmother who is employed as a cook.

On the day in question, the woman was in the kitchen area preparing lunch while the boy was playing nearby.

After some time passed, the grandmother noticed that the child was missing and immediately made checks around the camp.

A search party then began searching the area and the boy’s flipflops were seen floating in a reservoir some 30ft away from the kitchen.

A porkknocker jumped into the 10ft-deep reservoir where he found the boy’s lifeless body.

He was rushed to the Mahdia District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 12:52hrs.