5 workstations now dedicated to District Four recount

Following mounting pressuring from various political stakeholders to allocate more resources to speed up the recount of votes for District Four, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has announced that five of the twelve workstations involved in the recount exercise, will now be dedicated to that District.

Four stations are dedicated to counting the ballots for Region 6, while three are allocated to Region 10.

The announcement was made by GECOM’s spokeswoman, Yolanda Warde, during a media briefing outside the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) this afternoon.

Region Four is the largest of the ten electoral districts in Guyana.

Political stakeholders had accused the electoral body and the APNU/AFC Coalition of being part of a deliberate plan to stall the recount of votes for District Four.

Meanwhile, Warde reported that ballot boxes for seven Regions have been processed; these are Regions 1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, and 9.

She said that of the 7 electoral districts that have been completed, 5 have been certified.

Warde explained that as of today (Monday), there are 598 ballot boxes to be completed – Region Four – 436; Region Six – 88 and Region Ten – 74. This excludes the amount of boxes that would be completed by the end of today.

Warde told media operatives that considering the pace at which the recount is going, the exercise will be completed by June 13; the revised deadline set by the Commission.