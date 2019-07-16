6 weeks after, Cops yet to arrest suspects in Agricola vigilante beating

Over six weeks have passed since the truck driver involved in the Agricola, East Bank Demerara accident, which claimed the life of seven-year-old Ciara Benjamin, was severely beaten by residents from the area and the police are yet to make an arrest.

However, the police are still investigating the matter, with the hope of identifying the persons responsible for the vigilante beating and burning of the driver’s truck.

Last month, A Division (Georgetown-East Bank Demerara) Commander, Marlon Chapman publicly declared that those caught for the crimes will face the full brunt of the law.

“Yes, once they are identified we will have them arrested. Everyone who is identified for assaulting the man, we will have them arrested. Despite the circumstances, they cannot beat someone, that is against the law”, Chapman had told INews.

Videos on social media showed that the truck driver was dripping blood as a result of the beating he received. After the beating, he was handed over to the police who took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital to seek medical attention.

However, Crime Chief Lyndon Alves also told INews on Sunday that it is too early to determine who is responsible for the fatal accident while adding that investigations are ongoing.

“I will not want to pronounce on that until that investigation by the Traffic Department is completed. That is the confusion because we pronounce without getting the facts and when the facts are revealed then persons would want to say that the police are covering up,” Alves said.