6 pedestrians, including children, injured in WBD hit and run

An unknown car on Sunday ploughed into six pedestrians and fled the scene on the Canal Number One Access Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The injured persons have been identified as: 29-year-old Lilowattie Barbabas, 15-year-old Alana Grant, 8-year-old Rajin Mahendranauth, 8-year-old Esha Mahendranauth, 8-year-old Mesha Margar, and 7-year-old Tanesha Mahendranauth.

Based on the information provided, the injured persons were walking along the Public Road when the driver of the vehicle attempted to undertake another vehicle and lost control.

The car then collided with the pedestrians, on the southern side of the grass parapet, causing them to sustain injuries.

They were picked up and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) and admitted in stable conditions.

The driver of the vehicle is being sought. Investigation is ongoing.