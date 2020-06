The Ministry of Public Health has announced that of the 84 tests that were done, there are six new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 215.

The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12.

It was revealed that 108 persons have recovered.

There are 95 active cases in institutional isolation, 16 in institutional quarantine and 1 patient in the COVID-19 ICU.

The total number of tests done is 2,355 with 2,140 persons being negative.