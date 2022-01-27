6 more Covid deaths, 424 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,154.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 71 Upper Demerara – Berbice January 26 Unvaccinated Female 89 Upper Demerara – Berbice January 25 Unvaccinated Female 42 Barima-Waini January 22 Fully Vaccinated Male 70 Demerara-Mahaica January 26 Unvaccinated Female 86 Demerara-Mahaica January 25 Unvaccinated Male 57 Demerara-Mahaica January 25 Fully Vaccinated

A total of 424 new cases were detected, taking the total positives recorded to date to 58,196.

There are 19 persons in the ICU, 166 in institutional isolation, 12,762 in home isolation, and 26 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 44,095.