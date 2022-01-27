6 more Covid deaths, 424 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,154.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|71
|Upper Demerara – Berbice
|January 26
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|89
|Upper Demerara – Berbice
|January 25
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|42
|Barima-Waini
|January 22
|Fully Vaccinated
|Male
|70
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 26
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|86
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 25
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|57
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 25
|Fully Vaccinated
A total of 424 new cases were detected, taking the total positives recorded to date to 58,196.
There are 19 persons in the ICU, 166 in institutional isolation, 12,762 in home isolation, and 26 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 44,095.