6 more Covid deaths; 228 new cases recorded

Six more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 792.

Among the latest fatalities are four unvaccinated persons: a 49-year-old woman from Region Two, a 58-year-old woman from Region Four, a 74-year-old woman from Region Five, and a 57-year-old man from Region Four.

Additionally, a 45-year-old fully vaccinated man from Region Three as well as an 85-year-od man from Region Seven, whose vaccination status is unknown, died.

The country also saw 228 new cases of the virus being detected, which takes the total positives recorded to date to 32,055.

30 are in the ICU, 142 are otherwise hospitalised, 3651 are recovering at home, while four are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of persons who have recovered from the virus is 27,440.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 85 Cuyuni-Mazaruni September 30 Unknown Male 45 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara September 26 Fully Vaccinated Female 49 Pomeroon-Supenaam September 30 Unvaccinated Female 58 Demerara-Mahaica September 30 Unvaccinated Female 74 Mahaica-Berbice September 30 Unvaccinated Male 57 Demerara-Mahaica September 30 Unvaccinated