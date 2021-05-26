6 more COVID-19 fatalities; 236 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that six deaths have been added to the total count of COVID-19 related fatalities, taking the death toll now to 374.

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 47 Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo May 25 Male 80 Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo May 24 Female 53 Demerara- Mahaica May 24 Male 73 Demerara- Mahaica May 24 Female 60 Demerara- Mahaica May 24 Male 67 Demerara- Mahaica May 24

Meanwhile, 236 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard for today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 16,556.

But only 2,038 are currently active. This includes 20 persons in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,018 in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also five more persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 14,144 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.17), which are in effect until May 31, 2021. This order emphasises, among other things;

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: