6 months jail for man who stole chicken

A 23-year-old man who is accused to stealing some 170 pounds of chicken was today sentenced to serve six months imprisonment for failing to show up for his trial.

Omalo Dick of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was previously charged and released on $10,000 bail over the offence.

He was on trial before Magistrate Rhondel Weaver, who found his guilty of the offence.

Dick jailed in absentia as he did not appear in court for the ruling.

Dick had initially plead not guilty to the charge when he made his first appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge alleged that on June 22, 2019, at Mandela Avenue, he stole 170 pounds of chicken valued at $51,680, the property of Rawle Burkett.