6-month-old girl killed in Unity accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred at around 01:30h today along the Unity Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) which claimed the life of a six-month-old girl.

Dead is Devine Khan of Sparendaam, ECD.

Police said the baby and a relative, 27-year-old Dequan Khan, were in motorcar PNN 8403 driven by Ackeem Jerricks.

Reports are that the motorcar was proceeding west along the southern drive lane of Unity Public Road.

Travelling in the opposition direction was motorcar PVV 2649 whose driver admitted to falling asleep behind the wheels and losing control of his vehicle. That driver has been identified as Davin Butts, a 31-year-old of Mahaicony, ECD.

As a result of Butts sleeping away, motorcar PVV 2649 collided with the front portion of motorcar PNN 8403.

Both drivers and occupants were taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead on arrival.

Butts received injuries to his head while Jerricks who received injuries to his right leg, and Dequan Khan, received injuries about his body.

Both vehicles were lodged to be examined as investigations continue.