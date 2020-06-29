6 injured after minibus crashes into motorcar at Soesdyke

Six persons were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on Saturday evening following a two-vehicle collision along the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Based on reports received, the accident occurred around 19:30h and involved a Route 50 minibus bearing registration number BWW 7196 and a Toyota 4-Runner.

At the time of the accident, the minibus was heading to Georgetown at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control and slammed into a Toyota Tacoma. As a result of the collision, the minibus toppled several times before coming to a halt on its side.

Police said the bus was carrying approximately ten passengers at the time but only six had to be taken to the hospital to seek medical attention. Their conditions were listed as stable but serious.