6 in custody for guns, ammo possession following operations- Police

Police ranks on patrols in A and D Divisions have arrested six males during three stop and search operations on Friday and early Saturday morning after the men were collectively found in possession of three handguns and 21 live rounds.

According to the Police, the first weapon without ammunition was found in the possession of a 40-year-old labourer of Buzz Bee Dam, Craig East Bank Demerara (EBD) at around 07:30h at Craig New Housing Scheme.

Around 09:30h the second weapon, with fourteen rounds, was found in 3rd Street, Agricola on a 22-year-old resident of Curtis Street, Albouystown.

The other weapon, with seven rounds, was found on one of four persons intercepted in a vehicle at the western end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge about 00:20h on Saturday.

It was outlined that two of the men are from Diamond Housing Scheme, EBD and the others of Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

Pending the outcome of investigations, the suspects will more than likely be placed before the Courts.