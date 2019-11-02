6 in custody after body of Venezuelan found with stab wounds

The body of a so far unidentified man, suspect to be Venezuelan, was discovered in the wee hours of this morning (Saturday, November 2, 2019) by a villager in Tabatinga, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The discovery was made sometime around 02:20h in the vicinity of Tabatinga Creek at Black Bridge, which is approximately 500 feet from the Tabatinga Main Road in Lethem.

INews understands that the villager was awoken by several voices speaking loudly in Spanish outside his home. He told police that he heard a shout and then a scream before silence prevailed.

Upon investigating, the man stumbled upon a body lying on street in close proximity of his house.

The police was contacted and when they arrived at the scene, the unidentified man was already dead. They observed several stab wounds on the man body.

Regional Commander, Keithon King, confirmed to this publication that six Venezuelans are currently in police custody and are being questioned about the incident.