6 foreign females detained after Rosignol night club raid

Some of the liquor that has been seized

Police in Berbice have detained a female night club manager and six female foreign nationals suspected to be victims of trafficking in persons (TIP) following a crackdown exercise on Friday evening at Rosignol, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The females have been taken into custody and are assisting with further investigations.

A joint search of the entertainment establishment was also reportedly carried out by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Enforcement Department, during which an assortment of uncustomed alcohol was seized from the premises.

 

