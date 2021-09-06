6 die from COVID-19, 101 new cases recorded

Another six more persons from Regions Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) have lost their lives to COVID-19, moving the country’s death toll to 647.

The details of the deaths are shown in the table below:

The patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at various medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

Additionally, 101 persons have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the number of confirmed cases to 26,611.

There are 38 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 128 in institutional isolation, 2219 in-home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. Since the pandemic, 276,815 individuals were tested – of which 12,822 males and 13,789 females contracted the virus.

23,579 persons have recovered from the virus thus far.