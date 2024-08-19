6 Brazilians arrested for illegal mining in Region 8

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force: 𝐉𝐎𝐈𝐍𝐓 𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐈𝐂𝐄𝐒, 𝐆𝐆𝐌𝐂 ‘𝐂𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐏 𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍’ 𝐎𝐍 𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐆𝐀𝐋 𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐒𝐢𝐱 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐤, 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐨 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟖 Six Brazilian Nationals were arrested on Sunday (August 18th, 2024) during a successfully coordinated operation by the Joint Services and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to clamp down on illegal mining in Guyana.

The six Brazilian nationals (four males and two females) were arrested for illegal mining in the Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8.

The team arrived at Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8, by GDF helicopter at approximately 10:30 hrs this morning, where they located the illegal mining operation, identified as #252339, which was moored on the western bank of the river.

The following individuals, identified as Brazilian nationals, were found at the mining operation:

** 𝐋𝐞𝐨 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐬 𝐃𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐫𝐮𝐝𝐚

– Date of Birth: 30th October 2002 (22 years old)

– Address: Novo Mundo, Mato Grosso

** 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐨𝐬𝐚 𝐃𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚

– Date of Birth: 24th December 1983 (40 years old)

– Address: Maria das Graças, Boa Vista, Roraima

** 𝐉𝐞𝐨𝐯𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐡𝐨

– Date of Birth: 1st February 1988 (36 years old)

– Address: Mucajaí, Boa Vista, Roraima

** 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐬

– Date of Birth: 10th April 1973 (51 years old)

– Address: Castelo, Pará

** 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐝𝐞 𝐎𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐚

– Date of Birth: 7th February 1979 (45 years old)

– Address: Boa Vista, Roraima

** 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐥𝐯𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐞𝐳

– Date of Birth: 18th February 1988 (36 years old)

– Address: Boa Vista, Roraima

These individuals were questioned and instructed by the Joint Services and GGMC officials to vacate the illegal operation. They were informed of the allegation that they were mining illegally and were placed under arrest.

The suspects were subsequently escorted from the site to Ogle Airport, where they were then escorted to CID HQ.

The Brazilian nationals remain in Police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

--- ---