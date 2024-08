6 Brazilians arrested for illegal mining in Region 8

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force:ย ๐‰๐Ž๐ˆ๐๐“ ๐’๐„๐‘๐•๐ˆ๐‚๐„๐’, ๐†๐†๐Œ๐‚ ‘๐‚๐‹๐€๐Œ๐ ๐ƒ๐Ž๐–๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐ˆ๐‹๐‹๐„๐†๐€๐‹ ๐Œ๐ˆ๐๐ˆ๐๐† ๐’๐ข๐ฑ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ณ๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ง ๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ ๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐€๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ฎ๐ค, ๐๐จ๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐จ ๐‘๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ ๐ข๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ÿ– Six Brazilian Nationals were arrested on Sunday (August 18th, 2024) during a successfully coordinated operation by the Joint Services and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) to clamp down on illegal mining in Guyana.

The six Brazilian nationals (four males and two females) were arrested for illegal mining in the Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8.

The team arrived at Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8, by GDF helicopter at approximately 10:30 hrs this morning, where they located the illegal mining operation, identified as #252339, which was moored on the western bank of the river.

The following individuals, identified as Brazilian nationals, were found at the mining operation:

** ๐‹๐ž๐จ ๐•๐ข๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐‹๐ฎ๐œ๐š๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ž ๐€๐ซ๐ซ๐ฎ๐๐š

– Date of Birth: 30th October 2002 (22 years old)

– Address: Novo Mundo, Mato Grosso

** ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž ๐๐š๐ซ๐›๐จ๐ฌ๐š ๐ƒ๐š ๐’๐ข๐ฅ๐ฏ๐š

– Date of Birth: 24th December 1983 (40 years old)

– Address: Maria das Graรงas, Boa Vista, Roraima

** ๐‰๐ž๐จ๐ฏ๐š ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ ๐๐ข๐ง๐ก๐จ

– Date of Birth: 1st February 1988 (36 years old)

– Address: Mucajaรญ, Boa Vista, Roraima

** ๐„๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐ž ๐ ๐ž๐ซ๐ซ๐ž๐ข๐ซ๐š ๐ƒ๐จ๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ง๐ญ๐จ๐ฌ

– Date of Birth: 10th April 1973 (51 years old)

– Address: Castelo, Parรก

** ๐’๐ข๐ฅ๐ฏ๐š๐ง๐ข๐š ๐€๐ง๐๐ซ๐š๐๐ž ๐๐ž ๐Ž๐ฅ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ข๐ซ๐š

– Date of Birth: 7th February 1979 (45 years old)

– Address: Boa Vista, Roraima

** ๐ƒ๐ข๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฌ๐ฌ๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐š ๐’๐ข๐ฅ๐ฏ๐š ๐‘๐จ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐ฎ๐ž๐ณ

– Date of Birth: 18th February 1988 (36 years old)

– Address: Boa Vista, Roraima

These individuals were questioned and instructed by the Joint Services and GGMC officials to vacate the illegal operation. They were informed of the allegation that they were mining illegally and were placed under arrest.

The suspects were subsequently escorted from the site to Ogle Airport, where they were then escorted to CID HQ.

The Brazilian nationals remain in Police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

