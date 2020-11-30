6 arrested over robbery at Marcus Bisram’s house

Regional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan has revealed that six persons are in custody as investigations continue into the robbery under arms committed on former murder accused Marcus Bisram.

Four armed bandits – three with guns and one with a cutlass – on Sunday invaded the property of Bisram and reportedly escaped with $15 million in cash and jewellery.

The multimillionaire, who was extradited from the United States for trial in Guyana, was sitting with some family members in the yard of his Number 71 Village, Corentyne home when the bandits attacked.

“They came in and they relieved us of our cellphones first and then they took us into the house and relieved every one of their jewellery that they had on,” Bisram told this publication.

“They took me to my room and they asked me for all the jewellery and money. One of them picked up a child and had a gun at the child’s head, so, I took him to my room and gave him all of the money and jewellery that I had. It happen so fast, not even two minutes; in and out.”

According to Bisram, as soon as the bandits escaped, the family immediately contacted the police.

“I must say that they were very quick responding and very professional when they got here. I got a call this morning from them and they are still investigating; there was some immediate investigation done last night as well,” Bisram said.

Bisram was accused of ordering the death of Fayaz Narinedatt, a carpenter of Number 70 Village, Corentyne, on November 30, 2016.

His death was initially reported as a suspected hit-and-run accident. It was later reported that Bisram made sexual advances to Narinedatt, who objected to the advances.

Bisram was initially charged here in absentia, while five others: Orlando Dickie, Radesh Motie, Diodath Datt, Harri Paul Parsram, and Niran Yacoob have been committed to stand trial for the murder.

Meanwhile, after being extradited from the US for stand trial here, Bisram was subsequently acquitted for the murder. However, the DPP is currently appealing a High Court order which has freed Bisram. That appeal comes up for hearing in the Court of Appeal on December 18.