Six persons have been taken into custody following the discovery of an illegal gun.

The Guyana Police Force did not state the time or date when the discovery was made.

However, it was explained that police officers made the discovery when they intercepted a motorcar at New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

A search was conducted and the gun was found under the driver’s seat. All of the occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

Investigations are ongoing.