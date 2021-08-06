5th suspect confesses to robbing US-based Guyanese

− says accomplices murdered victim

One of the five persons arrested for the murder of 60-year-old Hemraj Pardessi, a US-based Guyanese, has since confessed to robbing the elderly man.

Pardessi was killed shortly before midnight on Tuesday at his Reliance Settlement, East Canje Berbice home in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Police had initially arrested four suspects – three men, aged 22, 28, and 31, and a 36-year-old female. This newspaper was told that the suspects include two of the dead man’s relatives.

However, based on an intelligence-led investigation, detectives apprehended a fifth suspect in the Canje Creek and backlands. That suspect, who is known to the Police and had been found guilty in 2019 of the robbery of a Chinese supermarket, was released from prison about seven months ago.

Inews understands that the suspect was interrogated, during which he crumbled and provided a caution station to investigators, in which he detailed his involvement in the crime.

The suspect told investigators that he had held down Pardessi, but did not injure him. However, he implicated another person, whom he told investigators had hit Pardessi to the head.

As such, Police are continuing the hunt for a sixth suspect.

The cops are also on the hunt for the wife of the Chinese supermarket robber, whom it is believed had lured the victim out of his yard, allowing the perpetrators to gain entry into the man’s home. This female suspect reportedly lives opposite Pardessi’s home.

The Police however, confirmed that the woman turned herself in to ranks of the Central Police Station on Friday. The six suspects remain in custody.