$5M ‘I Love Guyana’ sign commissioned



The Tourism and Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) through a partnership with Impressions, and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) today commissioned the country’s very own “I Love Guyana” sign and tourist park.

The $5 million tourism initiative is viewed as more than just a location for pictures, but also as a sign of patriotism in Guyana.

This was expressed by THAG’s president, Mitra Ramkumar during a simple ceremony.

The sign, located on the lawns of the GBTI Headquarters, measures 12 feet in height and 30 feet in width. It is coated with the colors of the country’s flag: red, black, yellow, white, and green.