58-y-o woman charged with cannabis, cocaine possession remanded

The 58-year-old mother of one, who was apprehended by ranks at her Bartica, Old Housing Scheme home last week with a large quantity of cocaine and cannabis in her possession was on Tuesday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before the Chief Magistrate.

Roxanne Carrington denied that on June 23, 2018 at her residence she had in her possession 2555 grams of cannabis and 1451 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Ranks allegedly swooped down at Carrington’s home and found the drugs hidden in two separate rooms, one occupied by her and the other by a miner who was renting the said room.

The woman told Police that the prohibited substances did not belong to her but belonged to the man whose name was given as Royston Smith.

Her attorney Latchmie Rahamat provided that Carrington would rent rooms to person coming out of the interior.

At the time of the discovery of the drugs, Smith along with a woman Betty Mohan were occupying rooms.

However, Police Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield revealed that at the time of the discovery, the woman had explained that she was keeping same for an unknown person.

Bail was denied and she was remanded to prison to next appear at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on July 12.