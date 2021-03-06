57-Y-O man from Region Four is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 death

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died today.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 201.

The latest fatality is a 57-year-old male from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died

while receiving care at a medical facility.

Only today, the Ministry reported that 43 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Health authorities are reminding all Guyanese to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.15), which are in effect until March 31, 2021.

This order emphasises, among other things, the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit www.health.gov.gy.