57 active COVID-19 cases in Guyana; 102 recoveries

The Ministry of Public Health has reported that the three more persons have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of persons to have recuperated to 102.

Within the last 24 hours, 11 tests were conducted but no new cases reported; the total number of confirmed cases remains at 171. Of these cases, Guyana has recorded 12 deaths.

To date, 2,006 persons have been tested for COVID-19 with 1,835 of those yielding negative results.

There are currently 57 active cases in isolation at various facilities across Guyana and 24 persons in institutional quarantine.

Eight of the country’s 10 administrative regions have now reported cases of the virus.

Citizens are reminded to continue practising social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease. They are also reminded to practise frequent hand washing/sanitising and always wear a face mask if they have to go out.

As of June 17, 2020, the WHO has reported that globally the confirmed cases stand at 8,061,550 with 440,290 deaths. While in the Regions of the Americas, positive cases have reached 3,899,859 with a total of 205,555 deaths.