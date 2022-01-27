$552.9B Budget 2022 to kickstart rapid modernisation of Guyana

In an over five-hour long speech, Senior Minister Dr Ashni Singh today presented to the National Assembly the PPP/C Administration’s $552.9B Budget 2022 which is expected to launch the most rapid period of transformation and modernisation ever witnessed in the country’s history.

The third budget of the PPP/C Administration, Budget 2022 was presented under the theme “Steadfast Against All Challenges, Resolute in Building Our One Guyana”.

“Budget 2022 provides for massive investment in infrastructure that will change the face of our country forever, opening vast new tracts of land for productive purposes, establishing entire new communities while connecting others, and making thousands of Guyanese homeowners for the very first time,” Dr Singh noted.

“This budget lays the basis for thousands of rewarding jobs to be created for Guyanese nationals, including by leveraging the local content opportunities that are now being created, and it provides for relevant training to ensure that the Guyanese workforce is suitably equipped. This budget also lays the cornerstone for a visible leap in the coverage and quality of social services enjoyed by our Guyanese brothers and sisters, including and especially the most vulnerable,” he added.

Of further significant importance, Budget 2022 is the first budget that will benefit from financing from the proceeds of Guyana’s new and emerging oil sector.

Government plans to withdraw from the Natural Resource Fund and transfer to the Consolidated Fund of $126.7 billion. The Natural Resources Fund currently has a balance of US$607.6M.

Budget Highlights