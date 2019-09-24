55-yr-old faces Court for alleged sexual assault of 4-yr-old

A 55-year-old man who allegedly rubbed his body against a four-year-old girl was on Monday arraigned and released on bail when he made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

John Fitzgerald Hopkinson, of Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. It is alleged that on April 26, 2019, at Queen Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he sexually assaulted the child.

The matter was heard in-camera. The Magistrate ordered that a mental evaluation be conducted to determine if Hopkinson was competent to stand trial. He was released on $20,000 bail. The case will continue on October 14, 2019.