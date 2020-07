Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 55-year-old Louis Armstrong who reportedly died on June 6 during a mining pit accident at Blackwater Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni).

Reports are that Armstrong, who resided at Meadowbank, Georgetown, was working as a pitman when a portion of the ‘pit facing’ caved in on him.

His body was retrieved by a co-worker and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation has been launched.