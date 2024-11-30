$54M Western Hogg Island Primary School commissioned

Fifty pupils from Liberty, Hogg Island, and surrounding villages in Region Three now have a conducive environment for learning, following the commissioning of the reconstructed $54 million Western Hogg Island Primary School.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube presided over the commissioning ceremony for the new school on Wednesday.

The reconstructed Western Hogg Island Primary School

Due to the school’s deplorable state over the years, it was decided that the school would be rehabilitated to provide a better learning environment and eliminate the need for the pupils to travel great distances.

During the school’s construction phase, the pupils were being accommodated at the two government buildings adjacent to the school.

The school was completed back in July.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Regional Chairman, Inshan Ayube unveil the plaque for Western Hogg Island Primary School

The newly renovated school is staffed by four teachers who recently graduated from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE). An additional teacher from the school is currently being trained at CPCE. This will ensure that the pupils are provided with high-quality education.

The completion of this school reflects the government’s continuous dedication to making sure that every young person in Guyana has equitable access to quality educational opportunities, fostering growth and development. (DPI)

