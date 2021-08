A joint operation between the Custom Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has led to the discovery of 543 pounds of ganja at Campbell Avenue, Georgetown on Thursday.

Based on reports received, the search was conducted at two locations and on a route 32 minibus.

Following the discovery of the large quantity of ganja, two persons were arrested and taken to CANU’s headquarters where they are assisting with investigations.