54-Y-O vendor killed in Bartica accident

A Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyunui-Mazaruni) man was killed in a late-night accident on Saturday.

Dead is 54-year-old Premnauth Persaud, a vendor of First Avenue, Bartica.

He was struck by a motorcycle that was driven by a 19-year-old miner along the First Avenue road sometime around 22:00h.

Reports are that the teenager was driving the motorcycle, with a pillion rider, in a northern direction along First Avenue reportedly at a fast rate of speed when he apparently lost control and collided with Persaud, who was standing on the western parapet of the said road.

As a result of the collision, all three persons fell onto the road surface and received injuries about their bodies.

The two persons on the motorbike were picked up in a conscious state while Persaud was picked up in an unconscious state. They were all taken to the Bartica Hospital by the Police.

The driver and pillion rider were seen and examined by a doctor and sent away.

However, Premnauth was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The motorcycle was lodged to be examined by the licensing and certifying officer.

A breath alcohol test was conducted on the driver of the motorcycle and no trace of alcohol was found in his system. Nonetheless, the driver is presently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.

Persaud’s body is at the Bartica Regional Hospital’s morgue awaiting a post mortem examination.

Investigations are in progress.