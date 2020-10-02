54-Y-O man stabbed to scrotum after allegedly raping woman, released on bail

A 54-year-old man, who was stabbed to the scrotum by his ex-girlfriend after he allegedly raped her, was on Thursday released on $100,000 bail after he made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Christopher Howes of Roxanne Burnham Garden, Georgetown, was not required to plead to the charge which alleged that on April 5, 2020, he engaged in sexual penetration with the woman without her consent.

As per the condition of the bail, the accused is required to stay 100 feet from the victim and to report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every other Friday until the completion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

Reports are that Howes and the woman once shared a relationship. On the day in question, the woman visited his residence where he forcibly had sex with her. In retaliation, the woman is alleged to have whipped out a knife and stabbed Howes to his scrotum. The stabbing is currently being investigated by ranks of the Ruimveldt Police Station.

Howes, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, is being represented by Attorney-at-Law Bernard Da Silva.