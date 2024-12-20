53-Y-O miner dies after tree falls upon him

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the death of Oscar King, a 53-year-old miner, who resides at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, which occurred on Thursday, December 19th 2024, between 16:00 and 17:00 hours, at Kumung Kumung Backdam.

Initial inquiries revealed that King was employed by Paul Holder, a 53-year-old Gold Miner from 767 Parika Highway, East Bank Essequibo, who is the owner of a five-inch land dredging operation at Kumung Kumung Backdam, along with four other workers.

At the mentioned date, time, and location, King and his coworkers were working in a mining pit measuring 40 feet in width by 60 feet in length by 8 feet in depth.

While working the ‘jet’, the southern side of the pit collapsed and a tree fell and trapped King in the pit. He was subsequently covered in mud and unable to move.

His coworkers dug him out and observed that King was motionless. The workers then awaited the arrival of the Police who later transported the motionless body to Puruni Health Post, where King was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the Bartica Regional Hospital, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Statements have been taken, and the investigation is ongoing.

