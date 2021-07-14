$52M Washer Pond Road in Linden commissioned

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill, today commissioned the new and improved Washer Pond Road in Linden, Region 10. The project was completed by the Special Projects Unit (SPU) within two weeks of the commencement date and the average total cost was $52,000,000.

Added to the rehabilitation of the Washer Pond Road, paving and maintenance works were done in the township, specifically in Wismar and McKenzie.

While delivering the feature address at the commissioning ceremony, Minister Edghill noted that the Ministry faced a major drainage issue during the rehabilitation of the road. This was because the drains that were there initially, were clogged due to the fact that the road was located in a valley.

However, after an assessment, a contractor was hired by the Ministry to build additional drains and insert culverts on the two main turns.

The Minister thanked the Mayor of Linden, Ms. Waneka Arindell and the Regional Chairman, Mr. Renis Morian for their collaboration in getting this project undertaken and their continued efforts in making sure that the use of the road is prescribed and controlled in a manner that is beneficial to the people of Guyana.

He also expressed how pleased he was with the way the Guyana Police Force supported the ministry during and after the construction of the Washer Pond Road.

Mayor Arindell conveyed how grateful the residents are for the new road and other works that the Ministry of Public Works have been doing so far. “Linden is grateful for this. This has been one of the major issues we have been facing for years and we are asking that those heavy-duty vehicles continue to use the bypass road, at least for one month until the RDC along with the Linden Town Council and the Police Force decides on how we move forward.”

Minister Edghill took the opportunity today, to inform the residents of region 10 of some of the other developments the Ministry has planned for the town. Some of these majors works include, the rehabilitation of the Linden\Soesdyke Highway, which will cost approximately $150,000,000, the upgrading of 125km of the Linden\Lethem Road at a tune of USD190,000,000, the construction of a new road from Orealla to Kwakwani and other urban and miscellaneous roads within the township of Linden.

“We want Linden to look good and all the people of Linden to be happy and to be able to drive in comfort. However, development comes in phases, so we ask for your understanding and patience,” Minister Edghill implored.