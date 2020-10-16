52 new Covid-19 cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has announced that Guyana has recorded 52 new cases of Covid-19 within the past 24-hour, bringing the total cases recorded to date to 3672.

The number of deaths is now 109. The latest fatalities were announced today. They are a 48-year-old male from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 71-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Meanwhile, the number of persons in the Covid-19 ICU are 13.

The number of persons in home isolation is 850 while the number of persons in institutional isolation is 112.

A total of 2590 persons have recovered from the virus to date.