52 new COVID-19 cases detected

Another 52 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed today, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7939.

These emerged after 263 samples were sent for testing.

Currently, there are five patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 54 in institutional isolation, and 14 in institutional quarantine. There are also an additional 738 persons on home isolation.

According to the Health Ministry’s dashboard, the COVID-19 death toll remains at 180, while some 6982 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

To date, Guyana has tested 52,263 individuals.

See below for full COVID Dashboard: