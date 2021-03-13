52 new COVID-19 cases detected; active cases now at 628

In the last 24 hours, another 52 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

According to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 9121.

However, only 628 of these are currently active cases. This includes five patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the other 623 persons in both home and institutional isolation.

There are also another eight persons in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death roll remains at 206, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threating virus has gone up to 8287.

To date, Guyana has tested some 74,971 persons for the novel coronavirus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: