The Ministry of Health has announced that a total of 3521 cases of Covid-19 has been recorded to date in Guyana, since the first case was detected in March.

The number of persons in institutional isolation is 118 while the number of persons in home isolation is 892. The number of persons in the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit is 16 while the number of recoveries is 2391.

The number of persons who have died as a result of the virus is 104.