$51M upgraded labs, staff room commissioned at St Stanislaus College 

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, last evening commissioned the newly refurbished Feeny Science Laboratory and Harford Staff Room at St. Stanislaus College.

In her brief remarks, Minister Manickchand reiterated the government’s commitment to providing equal and equitable access to educational opportunities for all students.

The $51 million renovation project, which included a G$25.45 million contribution from the Government of Guyana, features modernised Physics and Chemistry labs and an upgraded staff room.

The project was made possible through collaboration with Richard Harford, DYROCK Construction, Canadian Alumni, the Feeny family, and local Alumni.

