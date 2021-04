The country’s total recorded cases increased to 12,754 after 51 new cases were recorded today.

The Ministry of Health’s dashboard indicates that 16 are in the ICU, 72 in institutional isolation, and 1499 in home isolation.

Further, it shows that ten are in institutional quarantine while 10,880 have recovered.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 287 following the demise of three more persons who were infected with the virus.