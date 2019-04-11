50,000 jobs is conservative – Ali

Presidential Candidate of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Irfaan Ali believes that the 50,000 jobs being promised to the Guyanese population should his party return to office is in fact a modest figure.

Ali hosted a press conference on Thursday, where he pointed out that the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government has failed to deliver most of its manifesto promises to the Guyanese people in the more than four years they have been in office.

According to the PPP Presidential Candidate, Guyanese have to hold government accountable for this failure, which has resulted in the hardship for many, especially the elderly.

Nevertheless, Ali posited that unlike the Coalition administration, his party will not falter in its efforts to ensure that what is being promised to the populace is achieved.

Among the host of promises the PPP has mentioned that will be in its manifesto is the creation of 50,000 new jobs and according to the party’s Presidential Candidate, even this figure is too conservative.

“There were some (criticism) raised on the 50,000 job creation but let me say, this is a very, very conservative figure,” Ali stated.

He went onto to outline some of the key sectors in which an Irfaan Ali-led PPP administration will provide an array of jobs for Guyanese. These include the ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) with the establishment of call centres and provision of critical services in sectors such as education, health, financial and security.

Additionally, he mentioned eco-tourism, agriculture, mining, environmental services, forestry, and housing as key sectors that can also churn out many employment opportunities if the right investments are made.

“Let me give you an example: if you create 10,000 house lots every year, because our target is 50,000, and let’s say you have an occupancy of only 20% – the average figure nationally now is 30% – so you have 1,500 persons building and if a bare minimum of five persons is employed on each houses, then that this 7,500 jobs created there and that is on housing alone… So when you reserve the tax measures that have been inhibitive to various sectors, you would see the further strengthening and expansion of those sectors, thus creating jobs,” he added.

Furthermore, Ali noted that the impending oil and gas sector too can also be a great source of job creation with in the areas of training, shore-based facilitates, gas and energy development, enlightened local content and machine and engineering.

“So if you reorient the budgetary spending that is there now, you will be able to create all those jobs we’ve lost as a result of wasteful spending and misprioritised spending,” he added.

The PPP presidential candidate further stressed that “So this 50,000 is very conservative; then with the reopening of sugar and the linkages sugar had in other segment of the economy, you’re talking about 11,000 thousand jobs easily… so I know when we examined this at the committee level and when we are costing it, 50,000 is a very, very conservative estimate. It’s the bare minimum and I’m sure that we can achieve beyond this.”