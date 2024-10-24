50,000 flowering trees to be planted to transform urban landscape

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has revealed that the Government is working on a project that will see some 50,000 flowering trees being planted in Georgetown and along the coastland areas in an effort to beautify the urban landscape.

The project is being executed by the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFS) and should be rolled out in five years.

Currently, the Commission has been tasked to bring an initial 5000 flowering trees from the forests to be planted along the coast.

Jagdeo said the plan also includes the purchasing of palm trees from local suppliers for replanting at strategic locations along the coast and in the capital city.

“It will transform the landscape of the coastal area including Georgetown,” the Vice President remarked during his press conference on Thursday.

