500 fishermen at Mon Repos to benefit from improved working conditions – Pres. Ali

President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced plans to enhance the working conditions for some 500 fisherfolk at Mon Repos, along the East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The head of state met with the fishermen and women in the community, where a number of crucial issues were addressed.

A construction project for an access road is slated to commence in the upcoming week, fulfilling a commitment previously made by the head of state during a past engagement.

Additionally, a ramp will be constructed to assist the fishermen in bringing their produce onshore.

The dredging of the waterway in the area is also on the agenda, to alleviate the current challenges faced by boats due to shallow waters.

President Ali reassured the community that efforts are already underway to address other issues raised during the engagement.

“I am here just to tell you that those things that you raised with us, we have already started to work on it. I have asked the Ministries of Agriculture and Public Works to make the resources available,” the head of state affirmed.

Among other major concerns highlighted during the engagement was the lack of land transport for households in the area.

President Ali acknowledged this challenge and revealed that the Ministry of Housing and Water is working to provide land transport for the residents.

The head of state noted the importance of resolving any outstanding issues among neighbours to expedite the process of providing the ownership documents to the residents.

He expressed his commitment at ensuring that the necessary legal requirements are swiftly addressed, with the aim of facilitating the issuance of transports or titles to residents before the end of the August.

“Let [us] see how fast we can get this done and how we can go past the legal hurdle…Let us see if we can get your title before the August holidays are over,” President Ali said.

Following the engagement with the residents of North Mon Repos, President Ali conducted a walkabout in the streets of Georgetown, where he further engaged with citizens on a range of issues, reaffirming his commitment to addressing the concerns of the people. (DPI)

